Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.59. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 258,774 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,836 shares of the energy company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,222 shares of the energy company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 163.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,194 shares of the energy company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO₂ injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum's business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO₂ management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company's primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO₂ field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

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