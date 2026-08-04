Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 734,999 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVLV. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evolv Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Further Reading

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