Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,249 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 53,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evotec during the second quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evotec by 62.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the second quarter worth $122,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec Price Performance

Evotec stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,251. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Evotec has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVO shares. Berenberg Bank cut Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evotec from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evotec

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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