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Evotec (EVO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Evotec logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evotec is expected to report Q2 2026 results on August 13, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.0461 per share and revenue of $173.90 million.
  • Shares opened at $1.98, near the company’s 12-month low of $1.90, while the stock’s consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of $3.00.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed but generally cautious: TD Cowen and Berenberg downgraded the stock to Hold, Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen rate it Sell, and HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating despite cutting its target to $4.00.
  • Interested in Evotec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0461) per share and revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

Evotec Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ EVO opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Evotec has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Evotec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EVO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evotec from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evotec presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVO

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Read More

Earnings History for Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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