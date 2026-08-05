Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 151,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session's volume of 97,415 shares.The stock last traded at $1.9850 and had previously closed at $1.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evotec from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

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Evotec Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 554,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company's stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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