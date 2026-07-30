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Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.99 and traded as high as C$126.64. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$124.57, with a volume of 219,092 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$130.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$125.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Paradigm Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$132.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Exchange Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$866.58 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income

In other news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.64, for a total transaction of C$130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$663,651.20. This trade represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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