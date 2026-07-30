Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.810-2.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 101,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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