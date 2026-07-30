Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.Exelon's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.810-2.910 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Exelon's conference call:

Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of $0.43 per share , up from $0.39 a year earlier, and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91 per share.

, up from $0.39 a year earlier, and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91 per share. The company continues to target 5%–7% annualized earnings growth through 2029, supported by approximately 7.9% annualized rate-base growth, disciplined cost management, and a planned $10 billion of 2026 capital investment.

Exelon is advancing growth opportunities in transmission, battery storage, and virtual power plants to address PJM’s supply constraints; its proposed 500-MW New Jersey battery project represents roughly $1 billion of investment and is expected to provide customers with more than $700 million in net benefits.

PJM experienced record demand and significant price spikes during July heat, while its latest capacity auction again cleared at the price cap and fell short of reliability requirements, underscoring both a need for new supply and potential affordability pressure for customers.

Exelon reduced its high-probability data-center pipeline estimate to 36 GW from 43 GW after filtering out speculative projects, although management said its $41 billion 2026–2029 capital plan remains unchanged and cited $1 billion of collateral backing projects with signed transmission security agreements.

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Exelon Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of EXC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,499. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 101,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.43, up from $0.39 a year earlier, while revenue increased 10% year over year to $5.97 billion and exceeded the $5.44 billion consensus estimate. Higher utility rates and strong operating performance supported the results. Exelon's Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.43, up from $0.39 a year earlier, while revenue increased 10% year over year to $5.97 billion and exceeded the $5.44 billion consensus estimate. Higher utility rates and strong operating performance supported the results. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 EPS guidance of $2.81-$2.91, which brackets the $2.86 analyst consensus, and maintained its approximately $41 billion five-year capital investment plan through 2029. Exelon maintains 2029 investment plan after screening data-center requests

The company reaffirmed its 2026 EPS guidance of $2.81-$2.91, which brackets the $2.86 analyst consensus, and maintained its approximately $41 billion five-year capital investment plan through 2029. Positive Sentiment: Exelon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 4, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

Exelon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 4, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings result was broadly in line with expectations, although reported EPS was slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $0.44. The company’s GAAP EPS was $0.39. Exelon Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The earnings result was broadly in line with expectations, although reported EPS was slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $0.44. The company’s GAAP EPS was $0.39. Negative Sentiment: Exelon cut its overall data-center project pipeline by 16% after screening requests, as opposition and permitting challenges weigh on AI-related electricity demand. This raises uncertainty around a potential long-term growth catalyst, even though the core investment plan remains intact. Exelon’s Data Center Pipeline Cut as AI Projects Face Pushback

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays downgraded Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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