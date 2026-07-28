ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 3,126,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. ExlService has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $594.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.94 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 53.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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