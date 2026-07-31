ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Robert W. Baird

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

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ExlService Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 30.61%. ExlService's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ExlService by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExlService

Here are the key news stories impacting ExlService this week:

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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