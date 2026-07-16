Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXOD. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Exodus Movement in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exodus Movement from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exodus Movement has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Exodus Movement Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EXOD opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.93. Exodus Movement has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter. Exodus Movement had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that Exodus Movement will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exodus Movement

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exodus Movement by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,266 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Exodus Movement by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exodus Movement by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Exodus Movement by 42,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,015 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exodus Movement by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

Further Reading

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