Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Releases Earnings Results

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%.

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Exp World Stock Performance

Shares of AGNT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,833. Exp World has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $693.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNT. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exp World has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exp World

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exp World in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Exp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

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