Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.70. Exp World shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 53,957 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Exp World in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exp World

Exp World Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $747.66 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Exp World's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exp World by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exp World by 632.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

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