Expensify (EXFY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Expensify to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million.

Expensify Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Expensify from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,228,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,752. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $78,200. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,329 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Expensify by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,036 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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