Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Experian plc (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,701.39 and traded as high as GBX 2,837. Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,804, with a volume of 2,191,208 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,600 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,087.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN

Experian Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,617.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,701.39.

Experian announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 63,864 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,624, for a total value of £1,675,791.36. Also, insider Eduardo Vassimon acquired 5,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,673 per share, for a total transaction of £151,024.50. Insiders acquired a total of 87,031 shares of company stock worth $230,517,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

Further Reading

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