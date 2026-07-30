Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $171.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.99 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Exponent's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Exponent's conference call:

Strong second-quarter execution: Net revenue increased 12% to $148.9 million, EBITDA rose 16% with margin expanding to 28.7%, and diluted EPS grew 15% to $0.60. Results benefited from higher utilization and a large user research engagement.

Net revenue increased 12% to $148.9 million, EBITDA rose 16% with margin expanding to 28.7%, and diluted EPS grew 15% to $0.60. Results benefited from higher utilization and a large user research engagement. Exponent raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting 9%–10% net revenue growth and EBITDA margins of 27.8%–28.1%; third-quarter net revenue is projected to grow 8%–10%.

and EBITDA margins of 27.8%–28.1%; third-quarter net revenue is projected to grow 8%–10%. Demand for AI-enabled products is expanding Exponent’s proactive user research work across consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices, and other technologies, while reactive opportunities are growing in advanced driver-assistance systems and data-center infrastructure.

The board authorized an additional $50 million share-repurchase capacity after $211 million of buybacks over the past 12 months, alongside $61 million in dividends; management expects more than $100 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2026.

after $211 million of buybacks over the past 12 months, alongside $61 million in dividends; management expects more than $100 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2026. Management indicated that the large user research study that represented approximately 4% of second-quarter net revenue moderated late in the quarter and is expected to contribute about 2% of net revenue for the remainder of the year, while fourth-quarter utilization will face normal seasonal pressure.

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Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 775,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,072. Exponent has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $81.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exponent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPO

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $160,973.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $114,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,504.35. This represents a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,324 shares of company stock worth $855,019 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Exponent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Exponent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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