Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Extendicare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.58. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.73.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$465.22 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Extendicare's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC") homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

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