Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Set at C$34.50 by Desjardins

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) has been given a C$34.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. TD Securities upgraded Extendicare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

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Extendicare Trading Up 1.5%

Extendicare stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 119,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. Extendicare has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$29.99.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of C$462.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 EPS for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC") homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

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