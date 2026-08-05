Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $338.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Extreme Networks's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.280-1.330 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.270-0.290 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Extreme Networks' conference call:

Fiscal 2026 revenue rose 13% and EPS increased 26% , while fourth-quarter revenue of $339 million and EPS of $0.32 exceeded the company’s guidance and consensus. Gross margin improved to 62.7% and full-year EBITDA increased 20%.

, while fourth-quarter revenue of $339 million and EPS of $0.32 exceeded the company’s guidance and consensus. Gross margin improved to 62.7% and full-year EBITDA increased 20%. Extreme reported continued momentum in moving upmarket, with 187 customers generating more than $1 million in bookings versus 168 a year earlier. The company also cited a mid-teens increase in both the number and size of large opportunities in its funnel.

Platform ONE adoption is accelerating, accounting for nearly half of subscription bookings in the fourth quarter, and management expects half of its installed base to be on the platform by the end of fiscal 2027. The company expects Agent ONE AI capabilities and platform migration to support higher-margin recurring revenue growth.

SaaS ARR growth slowed to 18% year over year from 24% a year earlier, partly because of difficult comparisons from large prior-year wins. Management expects growth to return to the mid-20% range, but the transition from legacy service contracts to Platform ONE is temporarily affecting recurring-revenue growth.

Management secured component supply into fiscal 2028 and beyond, positioning Extreme to benefit from competitors’ longer lead times. Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion in revenue and $1.28-$1.33 in EPS, implying more than 20% EPS growth.

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Extreme Networks Stock Down 19.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $6.15 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Key Extreme Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Extreme Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Extreme Networks reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, exceeding the $0.29 consensus estimate and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue of $338.55 million also surpassed expectations of $332.49 million and increased 10.3% year over year. Extreme Networks Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Extreme Networks reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, exceeding the $0.29 consensus estimate and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue of $338.55 million also surpassed expectations of $332.49 million and increased 10.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 outlook was stronger than consensus, calling for earnings of $0.27-$0.29 per share versus $0.26 expected and revenue of $334 million-$339 million versus $332.3 million. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.33 also exceeded the $1.21 analyst consensus.

Management’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 outlook was stronger than consensus, calling for earnings of $0.27-$0.29 per share versus $0.26 expected and revenue of $334 million-$339 million versus $332.3 million. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.33 also exceeded the $1.21 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $35 from $38 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $32.83. Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target to $35 from $38 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $32.83. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares for approximately $1.49 million, reducing his direct ownership by 3.04%. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a current bearish signal. Extreme Networks CEO Insider Sale

CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares for approximately $1.49 million, reducing his direct ownership by 3.04%. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a current bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even stronger outlook or are locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Extreme Networks also trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the shares vulnerable to disappointment despite the quarterly beat.

The stock’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even stronger outlook or are locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Extreme Networks also trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the shares vulnerable to disappointment despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Needham’s target reduction from $38 to $35 introduces a more cautious valuation signal, even though the firm retained its buy rating.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Extreme Networks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extreme Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Katayoun Motiey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $930,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,479.02. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 35,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,937.28. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,182 shares of company stock worth $11,905,205. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,971,718 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,373 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,361,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 163.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,886 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 629,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $11,265,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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