ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,917,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,224,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $154.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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