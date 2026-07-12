ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Article Title

ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Article Title

Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Article Title

Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Article Title

Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Article Title

Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading commentary noted XOM underperformed the broader market in a down session, reflecting investor caution around energy stocks when crude prices soften. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 67,425 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Nolet Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in ExxonMobil by 392.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 122,223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $138.84. 9,747,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,727,811. The company has a market capitalization of $575.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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