ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.70.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,332,480. The firm has a market cap of $568.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.52. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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