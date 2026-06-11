ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 2.7% - Time to Sell?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.42 and last traded at $146.5570. Approximately 16,972,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,525,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.62.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exxon said profit from its Guyana operations totaled $4.67 billion in 2025, underscoring the importance of one of its fastest-growing and most profitable assets. Exxon says profit from Guyana operations totaled $4.67B in 2025

Exxon said profit from its Guyana operations totaled $4.67 billion in 2025, underscoring the importance of one of its fastest-growing and most profitable assets. Positive Sentiment: Higher oil prices and improving energy-sector sentiment are helping the broader group, which can lift ExxonMobil’s upstream earnings and cash flow. How XOM Navigates Business Uncertainty Better Than Many Peers

Higher oil prices and improving energy-sector sentiment are helping the broader group, which can lift ExxonMobil’s upstream earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continue to highlight Exxon’s relatively low leverage and ability to fund acquisitions and shareholder returns through commodity cycles. How XOM Navigates Business Uncertainty Better Than Many Peers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.7%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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