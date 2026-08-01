ExxonMobil Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM reported second-quarter earnings of $14.5 billion and cash flow from operations of $23.6 billion, as the company said global supply disruptions and conflict in the Middle East tightened markets for energy, chemical and specialty products.

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Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said ExxonMobil delivered more than $17 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, reduced net debt by more than $7 billion and returned more than $9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Cash capital expenditures totaled about $7 billion.

Woods said the company’s operations were affected by the temporary loss of about 10% of its upstream production, but that production outside the Middle East reached its highest level in more than two decades. He said ExxonMobil’s globally diversified operating footprint and supply-chain capabilities helped it respond to market disruptions.

Guyana investment recovery accelerates

Guyana remained a central focus of the call. Gross production from the country reached approximately 900,000 barrels per day during the quarter, according to Woods. The company’s fifth floating production, storage and offloading vessel, Errea Wittu, departed for Guyana in June and remains on track to start operations by the end of the year, he said.

Woods said ExxonMobil is advancing Longtail toward a final investment decision and is evaluating a potential ninth FPSO development. Faster project delivery, lower costs, production above the original investment basis and stronger commodity prices have accelerated the recovery of project investment and operating costs, he said.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Neil Hansen said the company has recovered its $55 billion of investment in Guyana, along with operating costs. Under the contractor agreement, the company can recover costs from up to 75% of production, with remaining production shared equally between the company and the government of Guyana.

Hansen said the milestone should result in an “inflection” in free cash flow, even as ExxonMobil’s production entitlement declines somewhat. He said the company expects twice the level of free cash flow from Guyana in 2030 compared with 2025.

On exploration, Woods said ExxonMobil sees additional potential in the block, including four new discovery opportunities identified using artificial-intelligence tools trained on existing drilling and subsurface data. He also said a large portion of acreage remains in force majeure pending an International Court of Justice ruling related to the Venezuela dispute.

Refining and specialty products benefit from tight supply

Woods said ExxonMobil’s U.S. Gulf Coast refineries produced a record volume of diesel in the second quarter as global supply tightened. He said roughly 3 million barrels per day of refining capacity was unavailable because of the Strait closure, while China had stopped exporting about 2 million barrels per day of capacity and Russian refinery capacity had also been disrupted.

The company expects refining markets and margins to remain robust as the industry works through constrained product availability, Woods said. ExxonMobil’s U.S. Gulf Coast refining reliability exceeded 95% in the quarter, Hansen said.

Woods said ExxonMobil has spent the past decade optimizing its refining portfolio, divesting assets it did not believe could become cost-advantaged and investing in sites with strategic value. Global throughput has increased 11% during the past three years, while jet fuel and diesel production has risen 15%, he said.

Hansen said completed refinery turnarounds this year have shown a 30% improvement in cost and a 60% improvement in duration compared with similar prior-cycle work. The company has considered whether maintenance could safely be deferred amid the strong refining-margin environment, he added.

In chemical products, Woods said North American facilities benefited from advantaged feedstocks and record first-half reliability as supply disruptions contributed to an approximately 180% increase in chemical product margins from the first quarter.

Specialty products delivered record quarterly and first-half adjusted earnings, according to Woods and Hansen. Woods cited tight base-stock supply, ExxonMobil’s synthetic base-stock capabilities in Singapore and Rotterdam, and its ability to reformulate products to meet customer demand. The company is also expanding its Proxxima business, with a 35-kiloton expansion online and a further blending-plant expansion approved earlier this year.

Permian technology and operational transformation

ExxonMobil’s Permian production exceeded 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, setting another record, Woods said. The company drilled more than 80 four-mile wells in the first half, using remote operations and real-time data to support execution.

Woods said ExxonMobil has more than 40 technology developments under evaluation in the Permian, many of which can be combined to improve recoveries and reduce the number of wells and capital required. Hansen said the company has drilled about 1,200 Permian wells with laterals exceeding three miles since 2020, compared with about 400 for its nearest competitor.

The company also integrated its upstream operations into its global operations organization on July 1, bringing approximately 31,000 employees across more than 150 sites in 48 countries into one operating model. Woods said the organization is intended to improve safety, reliability, maintenance costs and turnaround performance.

ExxonMobil reported cumulative structural cost savings of $16.3 billion since 2019 and is targeting $20 billion by 2030. Hansen said annualized cash operating expenses are approximately in line with 2019 levels despite the company’s growth investments.

Portfolio and regional outlook

Woods said ExxonMobil is not treating current Middle East disruptions as evidence of a permanent shift in regional stability, arguing that the region’s resources remain critical to the global economy. He said the company is discussing potential repair work with QatarEnergy related to two Qatar LNG trains and believes ExxonMobil can contribute expertise to expedite repairs.

The company also cited LNG opportunities outside the Middle East, including Mozambique and Papua New Guinea projects it hopes to advance to final investment decisions later this year, as well as Golden Pass. Woods said ExxonMobil will continue to evaluate global LNG opportunities and would not rule out further investments in the Middle East.

Separately, Woods said ExxonMobil is in early discussions regarding potential expansion opportunities at Kashagan in Kazakhstan. He said the company and other participants are considering options to support Kazakhstan’s production-growth objectives, though he said it was too early to provide project details.

About ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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