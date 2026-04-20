EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $390.6590 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EZCORP Price Performance

EZPW opened at $30.54 on Monday. EZCORP has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 24,138 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $597,415.50. Following the transaction, the executive owned 115,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,833.50. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Tillett sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,816.50. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 84,138 shares of company stock worth $2,102,416 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,563,724 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 84,566 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in EZCORP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EZCORP by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,427 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in EZCORP by 16.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,243,576 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 179,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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