EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EZCORP from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get EZCORP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on EZPW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EZCORP news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,376,078.22. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,346,600. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.22. EZCORP had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EZCORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EZCORP wasn't on the list.

While EZCORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here