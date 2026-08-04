F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Edward Cooper Werner Sells 599 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 599 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.92, for a total transaction of $243,146.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $164,803.52. The trade was a 59.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Edward Cooper Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

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F5 Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FFIV traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.25. 1,168,113 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,098. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $401.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after buying an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after buying an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in F5 by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $244,781,000 after buying an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. F5 stock and earnings information

F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. F5 SecureIQLab report

F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. F5 analyst price targets

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported sales executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The transactions included sales by the CFO, CTO and multiple executive vice presidents, totaling roughly $1.30 million on August 3, in addition to a director’s previously reported $1.56 million sale. These planned sales may create a modest overhang, although they do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut F5 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 price objective (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $416.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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