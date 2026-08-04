F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CTO Sells $158,614.96 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) CTO Kunal Anand sold 392 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.63, for a total transaction of $158,614.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,673.18. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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F5 Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.25. 1,168,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The business had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. F5's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,878,023,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,042,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,680 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $392,508,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 price target (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $416.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Trending Headlines about F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. F5 stock and earnings information

F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. F5 SecureIQLab report

F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. F5 analyst price targets

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported sales executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The transactions included sales by the CFO, CTO and multiple executive vice presidents, totaling roughly $1.30 million on August 3, in addition to a director’s previously reported $1.56 million sale. These planned sales may create a modest overhang, although they do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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