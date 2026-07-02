FactSet Research Systems' (FDS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.31.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:FDS opened at $250.10 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $453.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $230.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting FactSet Research Systems

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FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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