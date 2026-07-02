FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.90% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $256.29.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FDS traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $246.78. 149,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average is $238.02. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $453.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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