FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $252.57.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.88. The company had a trading volume of 645,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,093. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $230.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.02. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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