FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.250-17.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $267.69.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $230.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $230.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.36. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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