Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian Purchases 95,398 Shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian purchased 95,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $100,167.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 220,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,020.60. The trade was a 75.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Oncobiologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,987,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,565. Oncobiologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncobiologics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Oncobiologics

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncobiologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded OTLK to Buy , providing a stronger bullish signal and potentially supporting the stock’s recent increase. BTIG Research Upgrades Oncobiologics to Buy

, providing a stronger bullish signal and potentially supporting the stock’s recent increase. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to a loss of $0.03 per share from a loss of $0.21. It also improved estimates for the third quarter of 2026 and each quarter of 2027, suggesting expectations for reduced cash burn and a path toward profitability. The firm projects positive EPS of $0.09 in FY2028, $0.15 in FY2029 and $0.32 in FY2030. HC Wainwright earnings estimates for Oncobiologics

HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to a loss of from a loss of $0.21. It also improved estimates for the third quarter of 2026 and each quarter of 2027, suggesting expectations for reduced cash burn and a path toward profitability. The firm projects positive EPS of $0.09 in FY2028, $0.15 in FY2029 and $0.32 in FY2030. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Neutral rating and $1.60 price target. The target implies potential upside based on the background price, but the unchanged rating indicates that the analyst views the risk-reward profile as balanced rather than decisively bullish.

HC Wainwright maintained its rating and $1.60 price target. The target implies potential upside based on the background price, but the unchanged rating indicates that the analyst views the risk-reward profile as balanced rather than decisively bullish. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.47 from a loss of $0.42, highlighting continued near-term losses. The analyst still expects losses through FY2027, although those losses are narrowing.

HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to a loss of from a loss of $0.42, highlighting continued near-term losses. The analyst still expects losses through FY2027, although those losses are narrowing. Negative Sentiment: An analysis of LYTENAVA’s FDA and European approvals cautioned that OTLK faces significant cash constraints and may need strategic funding or a partnership to finance the U.S. launch. Although LYTENAVA addresses the large wet age-related macular degeneration market, competition and uncertain market adoption could limit the commercial benefit. Caution on LYTENAVA FDA approval and cash needs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research upgraded Oncobiologics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oncobiologics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Oncobiologics from $0.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Oncobiologics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncobiologics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTLK

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics' research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

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