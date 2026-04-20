Fajerman Sergio Guillinet Sells 39,477 Shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 39,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $376,215.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,205,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,489,768.26. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fajerman Sergio Guillinet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 20,000 shares of Itau Unibanco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $189,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 50,000 shares of Itau Unibanco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $469,000.00.

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Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 11,908,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,904,955. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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