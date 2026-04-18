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Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Falcon Oil & Gas logo with Energy background
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Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.63 and traded as high as GBX 17.50. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 16, with a volume of 67,783 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.6%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of £177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company's principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres. The Company's interests are in countries with a high regional demand for energy and for Australia and Hungary are close to existing infrastructure allowing for rapid delivery of oil and gas to market. Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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