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Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Faraday Copper logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Faraday Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.75 (an implied 15.23% upside) and TD Securities also upped its target to C$5.50, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" with a consensus target of C$5.63.
  • Shares traded at C$4.99 (up 3.1% midday) with a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a beta of 2.15; the stock shows a 12‑month range of C$0.73–C$5.54 and 50/200‑day moving averages of C$4.19/C$2.99, but a negative PE of -41.58.
  • Faraday is an exploration company advancing the large Copper Creek project in Arizona and reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, though it currently posts a negative return on equity and a deeply negative net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company's current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Faraday Copper from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faraday Copper currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of TSE FDY traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.99. 720,896 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,112. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.15. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.99.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Copper had a negative return on equity of 63.51% and a negative net margin of 40,035.69%.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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