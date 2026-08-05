Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells $101,070.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,747,419.50. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get FMAO alerts: Sign Up

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 62,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.27%.The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: FMAO is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here