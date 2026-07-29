Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

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Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 396,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,374. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Farmland Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Farmland Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmland Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 218.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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