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Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Farmland Partners logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Farmland Partners raised or updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $0.31–$0.35, above the $0.26 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $44.7 million–$45.7 million broadly brackets the $44.9 million consensus.
  • Shares fell to $9.51 in Wednesday trading, near the company’s 52-week low of $9.36 and well below its $13.23 high; the stock currently has a consensus “Hold” rating after recent analyst downgrades.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 58% of FPI, with Vanguard, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Marshall Wace and Charles Schwab among firms that recently increased their positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.7 million-$45.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.9 million.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 396,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,374. The stock has a market cap of $414.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 57.94%.Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Farmland Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,145,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,326 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Farmland Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 73.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,394 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 285,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company's stock.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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