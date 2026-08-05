Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.1 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fastly to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Fastly to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,568,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,310. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 41,716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $741,293.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,392,778 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,665.06. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 32,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $542,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,086,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,158,013.65. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 274,529 shares of company stock worth $4,761,780 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company's stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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