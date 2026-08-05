Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732.0 million-$746.0 million. Fastly also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Get Fastly alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 14,553,262 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 32,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $542,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,086,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,158,013.65. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 41,716 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $741,293.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,392,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,749,665.06. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 274,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,780 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fastly by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,743 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company's stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Fastly, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fastly wasn't on the list.

While Fastly currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here