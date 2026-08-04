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FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
FDM Group logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank cut FDM Group’s price target to GBX 155 from GBX 160 while maintaining a “buy” rating, implying 36.93% upside from the current price.
  • FDM shares opened at GBX 113.20, down 1.6%, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of GBX 94.50 and high of GBX 165.80. MarketBeat lists a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a GBX 142.50 average target.
  • Insiders have been buying shares: company insiders purchased 34,446 shares worth approximately £4.06 million over the past 90 days, and insiders own 17.84% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

FDM Group (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 to GBX 155 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 142.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDM

FDM Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 113.20 on Tuesday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 94.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 165.80. The company has a market cap of £123.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.01.

FDM Group (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts expect that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 7,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £9,260.64. Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 7,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £8,923.16. Insiders bought a total of 34,446 shares of company stock worth $4,064,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.84% of the company's stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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