Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $255.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $241.73 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 29.98%.The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company's stock.

Key Federal Agricultural Mortgage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Agricultural Mortgage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised earnings forecasts across 2026 and 2027. The firm increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $20.74 from $19.29 and its FY2027 estimate to $22.54 from $20.48. Quarterly estimates for Q4 2026 through Q4 2027 were also raised, suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum for AGM. Sidoti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGM

The firm increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $20.74 from $19.29 and its FY2027 estimate to $22.54 from $20.48. Quarterly estimates for Q4 2026 through Q4 2027 were also raised, suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum for AGM. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $255 from $228 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The higher target indicates the analyst sees additional upside and likely reflects increased confidence in AGM’s earnings prospects. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods price-target update

The higher target indicates the analyst sees additional upside and likely reflects increased confidence in AGM’s earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results support the bullish revisions. AGM’s latest reported quarter included EPS of $5.40, exceeding the $4.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $125.01 million also surpassed expectations of $113.51 million. The company reported a 29.98% net margin and 18.90% return on equity.

AGM’s latest reported quarter included EPS of $5.40, exceeding the $4.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $125.01 million also surpassed expectations of $113.51 million. The company reported a 29.98% net margin and 18.90% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and trading context. AGM is trading near its 12-month high, with a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a PEG ratio of 0.88. These metrics suggest the stock is not trading at an extreme growth valuation, although its recent advance may leave it more sensitive to profit-taking if future results fail to meet elevated expectations.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

Further Reading

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