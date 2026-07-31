Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.480-7.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FRT opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $128.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $338.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

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