Federal Realty Investment Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT reported second-quarter funds from operations of $1.88 per share, up 7% from a year earlier, as record leasing volume, higher rents and incremental revenue initiatives supported results above the midpoint of its guidance range.

Chief Executive Officer Don Wood said the quarter featured 96% occupancy, record leasing activity and the company’s 59th consecutive annual dividend increase. Federal Realty signed 124 comparable leases totaling 819,000 square feet during the quarter, with average first-year cash rent of $33.68 per square foot, 15% above prior rents and 28% higher on a straight-line basis.

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Leasing Activity and Occupancy

Wendy Seher, Eastern Region President and Chief Operating Officer, said the company’s 819,000 square feet of comparable leasing was the highest single-quarter total in its history. Comparable rent spreads were 15% above prior in-place rents, while trailing 12-month comparable rollover reached 17%, the highest level in more than a decade.

Small-shop leasing helped Federal Realty maintain overall occupancy from the prior quarter despite expected anchor transitions. The company added more than 100,000 square feet of net small-shop occupancy, increasing its small-shop occupied rate by 100 basis points during the quarter.

Small-shop space was 93.9% leased and 92.3% occupied, the highest levels since 2007.

The company had more than 1.5 million square feet in lease negotiations.

Executed leases are expected to add $31 million of revenue over the next 18 months.

Seher said foot traffic increased across the portfolio and collections remained strong. She also said Federal Realty expects parking revenue to rise by nearly $3 million year over year, driven by higher rates, events, activations and partnerships.

Redevelopment and Residential Projects

Wood highlighted anchor leasing and redevelopment progress at Grossmont Shopping Center in suburban San Diego and Barracks Road Shopping Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the 860,000-square-foot Grossmont center, Federal Realty signed Bass Pro Shops to a 20-year lease for 161,000 square feet, replacing an underperforming Macy’s and adjacent small-shop tenants. The company also signed a 53,000-square-foot lease with AMC for a new theater. Wood said the planned comprehensive redevelopment is expected to cost $56 million and generate an incremental 10% cash-on-cash return.

At the 500,000-square-foot Barracks Road center, Harris Teeter signed for a 79,000-square-foot expanded flagship grocery store. Wood said further merchandising improvements are expected to be announced.

The company also continued work on residential development at existing shopping centers. Blayr at Bala Cynwyd is two-thirds leased and ahead of the company’s timing and rent expectations, according to Wood. Other projects include 301 Washington Street in Hoboken, scheduled for first-quarter 2027 delivery; Lot 12 at Santana Row, expected in late 2027; and a 261-unit project at Willow Grove Shopping Center outside Philadelphia.

Together, these projects are expected to add nearly 800 residential units and $27 million of operating income once stabilized over the next several years. Chief Financial Officer Dan Guglielmone said the company targets residential cash-on-cash yields of roughly 6.5% to 7% and would not proceed with projects that fall below its return thresholds.

Financial Results and Updated Outlook

Guglielmone said second-quarter FFO exceeded the midpoint of guidance by $0.03 per share. Higher rental income and recoveries contributed $0.03, while stronger percentage rent, parking revenue and other incremental income added $0.02. Better-than-forecast term fees and capital recycling also contributed to the outperformance, partly offset by a one-time investment write-off, straight-line rent write-offs and higher general and administrative expenses.

Cash-basis comparable growth was 4.2% in the quarter and 4.6% year to date. GAAP comparable growth was 2.8% for the quarter and 3.7% year to date.

Federal Realty raised its full-year NAREIT and Core FFO guidance to $7.48 to $7.56 per share. At the $7.52 midpoint, the outlook represents 6.5% Core FFO growth from 2025, according to the company. It raised its forecast for GAAP-based comparable property operating income growth to 3.25% to 3.75%, while cash comparable growth is expected to be about 4% to 4.5%.

The company expects overall occupancy to reach the mid- to upper-94% range by year-end, driven by leases already signed. Guglielmone said anchor openings are weighted toward the fourth quarter, with the benefits of those openings expected to become more visible in 2027.

Capital Recycling and Acquisitions

Federal Realty sold $66 million of retail assets during the second quarter, bringing year-to-date sales to $225 million at a blended 5% capitalization rate. Combined sales for 2025 and the first half of 2026 totaled $540 million at a blended initial cash yield of 5.4%.

The company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion of liquidity and had no debt maturities until mid-2027 other than $30 million due in August at a 7.5% interest rate. Annualized net debt-to-EBITDA improved to 5.4 times, while fixed-charge coverage was 3.9 times. Federal Realty also issued $61 million of equity through its at-the-market program during the quarter.

Chief Investment Officer Jan Sweetnam said the acquisition pipeline remained robust and had grown beyond the approximately $1.4 billion of potential assets discussed at the company’s investor day. She said competition for top retail properties has increased and cap rates have declined, but Federal Realty continues to seek assets where leasing, redevelopment and rent-growth opportunities can support returns above an 8% 10-year unlevered internal rate of return.

The company increased its quarterly dividend to $1.16 per share, or $4.64 annually, marking its 59th consecutive year of dividend increases.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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