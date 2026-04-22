Federal Signal Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

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Federal Signal Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE FSS opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $72.62 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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