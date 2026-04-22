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Federal Signal Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FSS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Federal Signal logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • $0.15 quarterly dividend announced (annualized $0.60), payable May 29 to shareholders of record on May 15, implying a yield of about 0.5%.
  • Dividend appears well-covered and stable: Federal Signal has raised its payout annually for three years (avg ~0.1%/yr) and carries a payout ratio of 14%, with analysts forecasting ~$5.36 EPS next year (implying an expected payout ratio ~11.2%).
  • Operational strength: Q results beat expectations with $1.16 EPS vs $1.08 expected and revenue of $597.1M (up 26.5% YoY); FY2026 guidance is $4.50–$4.80 EPS and the stock trades near $113.66 with a ~28.3 PE and ~$6.9B market cap.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE FSS opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $72.62 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

See Also

Dividend History for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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