Federal Signal (FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $580.80 million for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,597 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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