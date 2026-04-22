Free Trial
â†’ Revealed: The World’s First Trillion-Dollar Robot (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Federal Signal (FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Federal Signal logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Federal Signal is set to report Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29 (call at 10:00 AM ET), with analysts forecasting $0.89 EPS and $580.8M in revenue and the company guiding FY2026 to EPS of $4.50–$4.80.
  • In its last report (Feb. 25) Federal Signal beat estimates with $1.16 EPS and $597.1M revenue (revenue up 26.5% YoY); analysts on average expect about $5 EPS for the current and next fiscal years.
  • The stock trades around $113.66 with a PE of 28.34 and a consensus price target of $131.75; the company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 (annualized $0.60, ~0.5% yield) and institutional investors own roughly 92.7% of the shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $580.80 million for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,597 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Federal Signal Right Now?

Before you consider Federal Signal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Signal wasn't on the list.

While Federal Signal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines