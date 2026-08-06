Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.98 and traded as high as C$14.88. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$14.88, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.65. The firm has a market cap of C$516.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 3.55.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Chris Anigeron Rallis acquired 14,344 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,052.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$233,361. The trade was a 25.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 15,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,561.89. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,755,851 shares in the company, valued at C$9,287,217.87. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company's stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to the fight against ototoxicity in cancer patients who receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Fennec is focused on the commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in cancer patients. PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and United Kingdom ( U.K. ) approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI®. In March 2024, Fennec entered into an exclusive licensing agreement under which Norgine Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, with rights to commercialize PEDMARQSI® in Europe, U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

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