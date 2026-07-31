Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.4650.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,865,000 after buying an additional 21,987,648 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,930,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,297,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $605,204,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter worth about $343,371,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The business's 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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