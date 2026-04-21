Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.20 and traded as high as GBX 867. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 860, with a volume of 253,041 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 920 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 840 to GBX 900 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 955.

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Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of £989.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 856.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 842.71.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 18.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

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