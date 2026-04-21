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Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Fevertree Drinks logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Fevertree crossed above its 50‑day moving average (GBX 856.20), trading as high as GBX 867 and last at GBX 860 on volume 253,041, a short‑term technical bullish signal.
  • Analysts show a consensus Hold rating (1 Buy, 3 Hold) with an average price target of GBX 955, ranging up to GBX 1,100 (Jefferies) and as low as GBX 900 (Deutsche Bank).
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £989.36m, P/E 46.12, debt‑to‑equity 1.70 and strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.21, current ratio 3.57); latest quarter EPS GBX 18.78 with ROE 9.32% and net margin 6.95%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fevertree Drinks.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.20 and traded as high as GBX 867. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 860, with a volume of 253,041 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 920 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 840 to GBX 900 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 955.

Get Our Latest Report on Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of £989.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 856.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 842.71.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 18.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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